Celebrity Presents First Bulgari at Sea

In its efforts to provide innovative onboard shopping experiences, Celebrity Cruises will introduce the first Bulgari boutique at sea aboard the Celebrity Silhouette. “Our guests tend to appreciate products that are luxurious and sophisticated, with a modern, contemporary flair, and Bulgari is renowned for consistently delivering that,” said Celebrity’s Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “This brand’s recognized commitment to design, style and quality makes it an ideal fit with the Celebrity product and experience.”

Across its product portfolio of jewelry, watches, accessories, fragrances and more, Bulgari has long been admired for its bold, sophisticated style, meticulous craftsmanship, and unique design, according to a statement from Celebrity. The Bulgari boutique on the Silhouette will present a wide variety of jewelry, watches and sunglasses.

Among the other upscale – and in some cases, what the cruise line called the up-and-coming brands – found in other shops onboard the Silhouette will be Mad Bags, whose handbags are created from textiles such as eco-friendly bamboo, animal-friendly leathers and hand-woven taffeta silks; Soybu, which blends eco-friendly fibers into the soft, colored fabrics of its women’s performance apparel; Eileen Fisher, well-known for apparel boasting a sophisticated, easy elegance; the Tommy Bahama brand of stylish resort apparel; Calypso St. Barth’s, with a self-proclaimed no-fuss approach to stylish resort-wear; Mar Y Sol, which creates authentic, handmade accessories using natural materials from Madagascar’s precious forests; Big Buddha, which made its mark through the pop hardware and vibrant colors of its bags and shoes, and La Regale, the preeminent leader in special occasion handbags.

Additionally, the Silhouette will present an expanded selection of watches, including a boutique space dedicated to the Omega line, in addition to models from Chopard, Fendi Crazy Carats, Longines, Michele, Tag Heuer and Tissot. Meanwhile, guests interested in hip sunglasses will be pleased to find models from category leaders Maui Jim, Oakley and Ray-Ban.

Celebrity’s private label “Blue Collection” sportswear will be expanded, as will the variety of ethnic gifts and merchandise reflective of the communities and cultures in which the ship is sailing.

The Silhouette’s array of cosmetics will include brands such as Chanel, Clinique, Dior, Lancome and La Prairie, and fragrances from Armani, Calvin Klein, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Juicy Couture, Marc Jacobs and Thierry Mugler. The boutique offerings are presented in partnership with Starboard Cruise Services.