Costa Marina Leaves Fleet

Costa Crociere has confirmed that the Costa Marina will be leaving the fleet in November. For 2012, the Grand Voyager, presently sailing for Iberocruceros, will assume the Marina’s Red Sea program.

A Costa spokesperson said that given the Voyager’s technical characteristics, the ship is ideal for sailing in the Red Sea. Although owned by a sister company, the ship will be operated by Costa using that brand’s staff. The service and onboard ambiance will that of Costa.

Originally, Costa announced that it will have three ships in the Red Sea, the Allegra and Grand Voyager from December 2011 to March 2012, and the Marina from March through November 2012. Now, only the Voyager will sail in the Red Sea from November 2011 to December 2012.

The Allegra will be deployed in the Indian Ocean, sailing from Mauritius during the winter, and in the Mediterranean during the summer (2012). Costa did not say where the Marina is going.