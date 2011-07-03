Favolosa’s Tribute to Beauty

Against a dramatic backdrop of the picturesque city of Trieste, the Costa Favolosa was named in a dazzling “Tribute to Beauty” and a celebration of the 150th year of the Italian unification. An awesome video mapping projected on the walls of the Piazza dell’Unita d’Italia and featured all forms of art including music, dance, color and images. Performances from the Ballet School of the La Scala Theatre Academy, Turin composer and pianist Ludovico Einaudi, Alessandro Rossi , and aerial artists supported by hundreds of helium balloons, which took to the sky to pay tribute to Italy and Italian people and achievements. The mystical fairy-like acrobats swept above the guests and hundreds of local city inhabitants who waited for hours to view the ship and the events.

The program’s grand finale included godmother actress Margareth Madéʹs cutting of the ribbon to release the bottle of Aneri prosecco that splashed against the hull of the ship followed by a unique fireworks show with a color palette of the Italian flag, red, white and green as well as splashes of gold to commemorate the 150th anniversary. Echoes of the fireworks bounced through the hills of Trieste adding to the drama of the entire event.