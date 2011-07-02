Favolosa: “Italian Ship Technology At Its Best.”

The new Costa Favolosa was presented as an example of Italian innovation and technology at a press conference aboard the new ship in Trieste today. “We are proud of our Italian heritage,” said Pier-Luigi Foschi, CEO of Costa Crociere, adding that both the cruise line and the shipbuilder, Fincantieri, must continue to work enhancing the image of Italian industry on a worldwide basis.

Foschi said that the Costa group will have 30 ships by 2015 and is the leading brand in two of their markets and number two in another. Costa is the number one brand in Europe, he said, and AIDA in Germany , while Iberocruceros is second in Spain , but “fighting to be number one.”

Following the Favolosa, the Fascinosa, a sister ship is under construction, for delivery next year.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, said that Italy and Fincantieri must work together to market the yard’s shipbuilding capabilities. Corrado Antonini, chairman, noted that Fincantieri has built 73 cruise ships over the past 20 years. “Initially, we hoped to build one a year,” he said, “but as it turned out, we have been able to build up to five ships a year.” Meanwhile, shipbuilding, including cruise-ship building is in a slump with a few orders, which Antonini described as a global problem, noting that the building capacity is presently more than double the demand.

The Favolosa is also the first ship to be awarded RINA’s Green Plus classification.

The Favolosa will be christened by Italian actress Margareth Made this evening.