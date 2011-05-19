Regent Seven Seas Debuts “Grand Voyages”

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled its 2012 “Grand Voyages. “In response to past guest requests and heighted demand for extended sailings in Europe and South America, these new, longer itineraries are ideal for intrepid explorers. A great number of our loyal guests are perennial travelers and seek out voyages which offer a wide range of unique experiences,” explained Mark Conroy, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our new 2012 ‘Grand Voyages’ offer an abundance of opportunities for exploration and are certain to create life-long memories.”

Northern Odyssey, 29 nights, London to Stockholm, departs June 3, 2012. Travelers visit ports in the British Isles, Ireland, Iceland, Norway and the Baltic. Along the way, guests will be treated to the region’s must-see star ports such as Dublin, Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm, along with lesser-explored locales in Scotland, Norway and Iceland and overnight calls in Reykjavik, Oslo and St. Petersburg.

Latin Sojourn, 27 nights, Monte Carlo to Buenos Aires, departs Nov. 9, 2012. A nearly four-week journey visiting Barcelona, Cartagena and Granada – continuing to the shores of North Africa and the Canary Islands, followed by relaxing days crossing the Atlantic, before exploring South America’s east coast.

Fares that include free round-trip airfare, free and unlimited shore excursions and bonus savings of up to $8,000 per suite, begin at $10,799 per guest. Penthouse Suites and higher will also enjoy a complimentary upgrade to business class air.

