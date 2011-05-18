Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Puerto Rico Tourism Up

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company has announced tourism traffic for the first quarter of 2011, showing solid gains year-over-year, with flights to the Island, cruise ship visitors and hotel occupancy all up.

First quarter 2011 hotel occupancy rates were up 4% from 2010, and new upscale resorts have opened during the past 18 months including the W Retreat & Spa in Vieques and the St. Regis in Rio Grande.

Nine airlines are now providing 63 non-stop daily flights to Puerto Rico from 20 U.S. cities, and British Airways has begun a twice-weekly flight from London.

Homeport visitors from cruise ships increased 34% from last year, and Puerto Rico is now served by 16 cruise lines and 43 ships for an average 1.2 million visitors a year.

Puerto Rico officials expect to be up to a 4% increase in total tourism visits this year, the Island’s first increase in five years.

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report