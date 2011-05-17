Francis Riley, Intl. Sales and Marketing for NCL

Norwegian Cruise Line announced today that 20-year travel and leisure industry veteran Francis Riley will head the line’s international sales and marketing efforts as vice president and general manager. In this role, Riley will oversee sales and marketing for Europe, including the line’s London and Continental Europe offices, along with continuing to be responsible for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions. Riley, who re-joined Norwegian in August 2010 as Director of Sales for Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, will be based in the London office.

“I am pleased to welcome Francis into this role. He has the breadth and depth of experience and expertise to effectively grow our business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific,” said Andy Stuart, Norwegian’s executive vice president, global sales and passenger services. “With our continued capacity growth in Europe including three ships this year and four in 2012 with two year-round, Europe continues to grow in importance for us. I am confident in Francis’ ability to ensure we continue to build demand for our Freestyle Cruising product.”

Prior to re-joining Norwegian, Riley most recently was responsible for cruise development at Tourico Holidays. He previously worked for Norwegian in the United Kingdom, having joined in 2004 and was appointed General Manager of the company’s London office in June 2006. Riley relocated to Miami in October 2007 to oversee international business development for the company.

Riley began his career with Thomas Cook in a variety of roles including reservations, sales, marketing and commercial relations before joining British Airway’s Air Miles Travel Company where he spent five years directing Air Miles supplier agreements. He also worked in the loyalty marketing sector with Nectar, the UK’s largest loyalty program.

Camille Olivere, Norwegian’s head of North America sales, will take on the additional responsibility for sales in Latin America. Her new title is Vice President, Sales, Americas.