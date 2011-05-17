MSC Opera Update

MSC Cruises has reported that following a smooth disembarkation process on Monday, May 16, in the port of NynÃ¤shamn, Sweden, all guests travelling aboard MSC Opera were escorted by cruise line staff to Stockholm and safely repatriated to their home countries. The company also arranged accommodation for those who needed to spend the night in Stockholm and has arranged individual flights out of Stockholm today to get them home as swiftly as possible.

MSC also used the opportunity to thank the Stockholm Port Authorities for their efficient cooperation in assisting both the company and its guests and would like to apologize for any inconvenience experienced.

Today's cruise aboard Opera out of Southampton has been cancelled. All guests have been duly informed and given adequate compensation, MSC stated.

The Opera will resume service next week on Friday, May 27, sailing an eight-night Baltic cruise from Southampton.