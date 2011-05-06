Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Azamara Partners with Assouline

A fine book, like fine wine, is best served in a wondrous setting, according to Azamara Club Cruises. Now, guests aboard Azamara can immerse themselves in spectacular destinations through books by Assouline. Through an exclusive partnership between Azamara and Assouline, the Azamara Journey and Quest now feature the Drawing Room by Assouline, where guests can find more than 200 titles of the publisher’s illustrated books, luxury editions and gift line dedicated to fashion, photography, art, travel and design. The books will complement the cruise line’s offering of more overnights and longer stays in port to provide guests with destination-immersive travel experiences. The extensive collection of books also will be available for guests to purchase, with some titles immediately available on board.

“Assouline’s books will help enhance our guests’ onboard experience and provide unique and enlivening views into cultures and destinations,” commented Larry Pimentel, president and CEO of the cruise line. “We offer travelers the opportunity to live some of the vivid imagery depicted in the pages of the titles.”

Titles featured in the Drawing Room, the library aboard each ship, will reflect the destinations where Azamara’s two ships sail, including American Fashion Travel, Condé Nast Traveler: Room with a View, In the Spirit of St. Barths, Lights of Venice and Lights of Istanbul. Additional titles from the luxury brand’s more expansive catalog will be available on board for guests to purchase.

Assouline is known for its illustrated books dedicated to fashion, photography, art, travel and design. Azamara is a destination-immersive cruise line for up-market travelers.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Turks
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report