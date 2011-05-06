Azamara Partners with Assouline

A fine book, like fine wine, is best served in a wondrous setting, according to Azamara Club Cruises. Now, guests aboard Azamara can immerse themselves in spectacular destinations through books by Assouline. Through an exclusive partnership between Azamara and Assouline, the Azamara Journey and Quest now feature the Drawing Room by Assouline, where guests can find more than 200 titles of the publisher’s illustrated books, luxury editions and gift line dedicated to fashion, photography, art, travel and design. The books will complement the cruise line’s offering of more overnights and longer stays in port to provide guests with destination-immersive travel experiences. The extensive collection of books also will be available for guests to purchase, with some titles immediately available on board.

“Assouline’s books will help enhance our guests’ onboard experience and provide unique and enlivening views into cultures and destinations,” commented Larry Pimentel, president and CEO of the cruise line. “We offer travelers the opportunity to live some of the vivid imagery depicted in the pages of the titles.”

Titles featured in the Drawing Room, the library aboard each ship, will reflect the destinations where Azamara’s two ships sail, including American Fashion Travel, Condé Nast Traveler: Room with a View, In the Spirit of St. Barths, Lights of Venice and Lights of Istanbul. Additional titles from the luxury brand’s more expansive catalog will be available on board for guests to purchase.

Assouline is known for its illustrated books dedicated to fashion, photography, art, travel and design. Azamara is a destination-immersive cruise line for up-market travelers.