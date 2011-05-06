Silversea Publishes 2012 Brochure

Silversea has unveiled its new full-color, 200-page 2012 Voyages brochure, detailing over 200 itineraries exploring seven continents, over 100 countries, and more than 450 destinations.

Plus, for the first time, the brochure features a Microsoft Tag 2D bar code on its back cover that enables smartphone users to view The World of Silversea, the company's new video that invites travelers to step aboard and experience the luxury and pampering ambiance of Silversea.

"We're delighted to be able to offer travelers an engaging interactive experience by incorporating the latest mobile tagging technology in our new brochure," said Linda Schultes, Silversea's vice president of worldwide marketing. "Not only will you be able to read about the unique rewards of an all-inclusive, ultra-luxury cruise vacation, but by accessing our new video from your mobile phone, you'll get to see the experience come to life."

The 2012 Voyages brochure opens with a voyage-by-voyage summary followed by a section revealing the hallmarks of Silversea's luxury lifestyle. The balance of the brochure provides detailed worldwide cruise itineraries by region, including highlights of shore excursions, descriptions of land programs, deck plans and general information.

And new for 2012 is a pricing summary booklet inserted into the back cover pocket.

2012 Highlights:

Passport to Luxury

The company's Passport to Luxury promotion is available on all voyages in 2012, with the exception of Silver Explorer expedition cruises. The multi-tiered program provides an Onboard Spending Credit of up to $1,500 per suite ($750 per person).

World Cruise 2012

The Silver Whisper will embark January 6 from Fort Lauderdale on her first-ever World Cruise, a 115-day journey that concludes in Monte Carlo. On this magnificent odyssey, her guests will visit 45 ports in 27 countries stretching from the Caribbean and South America to Africa, the Far East, Arabia and Europe. Along the way, they will enjoy multi-day stays in 13 major cities.

Grand Voyages

Created for travelers who have time and passion to indulge in travel on a grand scale, this special collection offers extended voyages from 24 to 61 days. These odysseys combine the luxury of sailing aboard the line's all-suite ships with expanded journeys to diverse regions of the world, featuring visits to must-see traditional ports, as well as exotic destinations that are off the beaten path -- all on one cruise.

West Africa Expeditions

Silversea has created three new West Africa expedition itineraries for 2012 that visit the once colonized northwest countries, travel along coastlines infamous for their historic role in the slave trade, and explore the southern waters where vast seabird colonies are sustained by the nutrient-rich upwelling of the icy Benguela current.