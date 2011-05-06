KONE’s People Flow Solutions on Viking Line Cruise Ferry

KONE has signed a contract with STX Finland for the delivery of marine elevators to a new cruise ferry. The ship will be built for Viking Line at STX Turku shipyard and will be an eco-efficient, new generation vessel. The ship will be delivered in January 2013. The contract includes an option to deliver the same KONE elevators for a sister ship.

In order to provide the optimal People Flow(TM) onboard the vessel, KONE assessed the passenger traffic and will deliver a total of 14 MonoSpace® machine-room-less elevators and MiniSpace® elevators with compact machine-room, all powered by EcoDisc® hoisting machines. These energy-efficient elevators are equipped with regenerative drives, which will utilize the braking energy to generate electric power.

The 214-meter-long ferry will have capacity for 2,800 passengers and will be operated by a 200-member crew. The ship is claimed to be the most environmentally friendly passenger vessel to date and has been specially designed for the shallow waters of the Swedish and Finnish archipelagos. Besides minimized wave forming and noise generation, the ship will have no marine emissions and very low air emissions.