Wärtsilä Solution for new LNG Powered Vessel

Wärtsilä has been contracted by Kleven Maritime of Norway to design a new LNG powered Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) of the Norwegian operator Rem Offshore. The scope of the order also includes the propulsion machinery, automation and other equipment for the same vessel.

Rem Offshore's new LNG powered PSV, the first such vessel for its fleet, will be a Wärtsilä Ship Design VS499 LNG PSV, a state-of-the-art vessel based on the VS489 LNG PSV design. The ship features energy efficiencies, a unique hull form, fuel flexibility, and exceptional performance in areas such as fuel economy and cargo capacity, according to a statement from Wartsila.

In addition to the complete design of the vessel, Wärtsilä's scope of supply for the new PSV includes the dual-fuel main engines and generating sets, the electrical power and propulsion systems, integrated automation, and the power management system. The selection of Wärtsilä's dual-fuel (DF) technology, which enables the use of clean gas as the main fuel, is in line with Rem Offshore's ambition to grow its fleet in environmentally sustainable PSVs. The DF engines can also operate on marine diesel oil if required. The vessel is to be built at the Kleven Verft yard in Norway.

The Wärtsilä 20DF engine is the latest addition to the company's complete portfolio of dual-fuel engines. This technology offers the advantage of having the flexibility to utilize different fuels. At a time of uncertainty in the cost of liquid fuels, and as environmental legislation becomes increasingly stringent, this flexibility enables the use of cost-efficient and environmentally friendly LNG as the main fuel. In case of interruption to the gas supply, Wärtsilä DF engines automatically switch to diesel mode operation without any loss in speed or power output. Single fuel installations obviously lack this additional level of operational safety.