L-3 Valmarine Names New VP

L-3 Valmarine has appointed John Egil Gilje as vice president and director Sales & Marketing of L-3 Valmarine. Gilje reports directly to Finn Inge Langeland, managing director of L-3 Valmarine.

With more than 18 years of international management experience, whereof the last five years in the marine automation market, Gilje, 42, had been serving, prior to joining L-3 Valmarine, as director sales and marketing at Bjørge Marine Automation with the operational responsibility for the company’s worldwide sales activities. Gilje was also responsible for the development and operation of the company’s business activities in China.

Located in Drammen, Norway, L-3 Valmarine, a division of L-3 Marine & Power Systems, has branch offices in Tampere, Finland, and Bergen, Norway, with representatives in Italy, UAE, Spain, UK, South Africa, France, Singapore, the U.S., China as well as Korea. With a focus on advanced vessels,Navy and the cruise ship market, L-3 Valmarine is a major supplier of automation and navigation systems worldwide.

Comprised of 20 operating companies and some 94 locations in different countries, L-3 Marine & Power Systems (L-3 M&PS) is a worldwide leader in maritime automation and control, navigation, communications, dynamic positioning, and power distribution and conditioning for the U.S. Navy, allied foreign navies and commercial customers worldwide.

Headquartered in New York City, L-3 employs approximately 63,000 people worldwide and is a prime contractor in C3ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) systems, aircraft modernization and maintenance, and government services. L-3 is also a leading provider of a broad range of electronic systems used on military and commercial platforms. The company reported 2010 sales of $15.7 billion.