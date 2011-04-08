Cruise Planners Promotes Blanco to Director of Sales

Cruise Planners/American Express, claiming to be the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network in the cruise industry, has promoted Laura Blanco to director of sales. In this position, she will assist Cruise Planners’ more than 700 franchise owners around the country with effective business solutions to increase sales and business growth.

Blanco joined Cruise Planners/American Express’ Home Office team in April 2010. She is being promoted from the company’s manager of tour department position.

“Laura quickly proved to be a valuable asset to our team,” said Vicky Garcia, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Cruise Planners/American Express. “We’re confident she will handle her new position with poise and drive our franchisees to great success for 2011.”

Prior to her tenure at Cruise Planners/American Express, Blanco held the position of business development manager for Costa Cruise Lines and Sandals and Beaches Resorts. Blanco is an accredited cruise counselor certified by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Services Representative,has more than 700 franchise owners across the country that independently book cruises.

,