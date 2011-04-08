Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Planners Promotes Blanco to Director of Sales

Cruise Planners/American Express, claiming to be the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network in the cruise industry, has promoted Laura Blanco to director of sales. In this position, she will assist Cruise Planners’ more than 700 franchise owners around the country with effective business solutions to increase sales and business growth.

Blanco joined Cruise Planners/American Express’ Home Office team in April 2010. She is being promoted from the company’s manager of tour department position.     

“Laura quickly proved to be a valuable asset to our team,” said Vicky Garcia, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Cruise Planners/American Express. “We’re confident she will handle her new position with poise and drive our franchisees to great success for 2011.”

Prior to her tenure at Cruise Planners/American Express, Blanco held the position of business development manager for Costa Cruise Lines and Sandals and Beaches Resorts. Blanco is an accredited cruise counselor certified by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).   

Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Services Representative,has more than 700 franchise owners across the country that independently book cruises.

,

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Jamaica Port Authority
Cruise Industry News Annual Report