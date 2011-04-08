MSC Partners with ISS Global Marine for Air

MSC Cruises announced a partnership with ISS Global Marine Travel (ISSGMT) as its preferred provider for affordable air fares.

GMT specializes in providing both published and special negotiated air fares to accommodate agents’ clients to and from their cruise destination.

Travel agents simply register online with ISS GMT’s CruiseLink. CruiseLink allows travel agencies to establish a business-to-business relationship directly with ISS GMT in order to compare and confirm both contract and published fares for their FIT clients 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week.

Also, agents are able to establish their own booking service charge with the potential to boost their revenue. Finally, agents garner round-the-clock emergency support for their clients in transit.

“We are very excited about this partnership with ISS GMT. It provides a service to our agency partners that brings added value by offering the best airfare choice for their clients and the ability to add revenue to their bottom line,” said MSC’s Jim Henwood, senior vice president of passenger services.

MSC Cruises’ representatives will continue to assist travel agents with MSC Yacht Club bookings and special group requests.