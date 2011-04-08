Crystal Offers Stand-By Fare

Crystal Cruises has announced a “standby” program that enables last-minute travelers to sail for up to 75% off brochure fares on five May-June sailings in Alaska, the Baltic and the North Cape. Greatly reduced tiered pricing offers fares as low as $2995 for 12-day cruises.

Standby fares are based on availability, require a $500 per guest deposit upon reservation, and will be confirmed on a “first requested, first confirmed” basis no earlier than 45 days prior to departure.

Eligible cruises include:

12-day Alaska cruises -- round-trip from San Francisco -- Departing May 9, 21 and June 2

11-day Scandinavia/Russia sailing -- Hamburg to Stockholm – Departing May 22

$2995 for Deluxe Stateroom with large picture window

$3995 for a Deluxe Stateroom with Verandah

14-day North Cape/Arctic Circle voyage -- Copenhagen to Stockholm – Departing June 13

$4995 for Deluxe Stateroom with large picture window

$5995 for a Deluxe Stateroom with Verandah

Standby fares on Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity are cruise-only, for new bookings as of April 7, and do not include air transportation; port, security and handling charges; or “All Inclusive – As You Wish” spending credits. Fares quoted are per person, based on double occupancy accommodations, and other restrictions apply. Final payment is due within three days of confirmation.

“We haven’t offered anything like this in almost a decade,” says Bill Smith, Crystal’s senior vice president, sales & marketing. “There is no doubt that travelers who make their decisions early are rewarded with early confirmation, a greater choice of accommodations, and value-added spending credits. However, there are people making travel decisions closer in, and this is an extraordinary opportunity for luxury travelers who just can’t plan their vacations far in advance.”

Crystal Cruises’ resort experience always includes a host of complimentary amenities, from enlightening enrichment workshops to pampering pillow menus and specialty dining featuring the cuisine of Nobu Matsuhisa and Piero Selvaggio. The company’s passion for taking care of guests in an inviting environment of extraordinary space, quality and choices has earned Crystal more “World’s Best” awards than any other cruise line, resort, or hotel in history.