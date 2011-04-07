Royal Caribbean Unveils 2012 Alaska

Royal Caribbean International has unveiled its 2012 Alaska cruises and cruisetours aboard Radiance of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas. Representing the brand’s return to the “Great Land” for a 23rd consecutive year, Radiance of the Seas will sail seven-night north and southbound itineraries between Vancouver and Seward, while Rhapsody of the Seas will embark on a series of seven-night cruises, roundtrip from Seattle. Royal Caribbean is introducing a brand-new series of cruisetours, ranging in length from 10 to 18 nights, which incorporate both the land and cruise portions of the vacations, for a total of 20 tours. Bookings for Royal Caribbean’s 2012 Alaska cruises and cruisetours open today.

“Experiencing the pristine beauty of the 49th State is high on many vacationers’ bucket lists and Royal Caribbean’s portfolio of Alaska cruises and cruise-tour land packages will provide guests with adventures of a lifetime that will fulfill any dream,” said Betsy O’Rourke, senior vice president of marketing, in a prepared statement. “Whether looking for family fun, high adventure or romance, vacationers will find the experience onboard a Royal Caribbean ship, second to none thanks to the Gold Anchor service from our crew combined with unparalleled ship amenities, or what we call the Royal Advantage.”

For 2012, Royal Caribbean will debut three new Alaska cruise-tours in conjunction with Radiance of the Seas’ seven-night itineraries between Vancouver and Seward, creating 10- to 13-night cruise and land vacations. All Royal Caribbean Alaska cruise-tours are escorted by knowledgeable, dedicated Royal Caribbean Adventure Specialists, who know what to see, where to eat and how to do it best. The offerings feature a 12-night program geared toward families, featuring a Resurrection Bay & Wildlife cruise, where participants can take in the region’s dramatic cliffs, alpine glaciers, marine life and seabirds, with a trip to Fox Island – a nature lover’s delight; and excursions to the Anchorage Museum & Imaginarium, where families learn and explore art, history and science through play. The cruise-tour also includes an excursion to Denali National Park, complete with experiences designed specifically with families in mind.

Additionally, a Canadian Rockies cruise-tour of six nights will combine the destinations of Calgary, Banff, Jasper, Vancouver and Victoria with an overnight train journey aboard VIA Rail and accommodations throughout at world-renowned Fairmont hotels. An 18-night Ultimate Cruise-tour couples the Canadian Rockies pre-cruise with a five-night post-cruise Alaska land tour.

Radiance of the Seas’ seven-night northbound cruise schedule, from Vancouver to Seward, will cruise the Inside Passage and call at Alaska’s Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Hubbard Glacier (cruising). The southbound journey will reverse the itinerary. Sailing from Seattle, Rhapsody of the Seas’ seven-night cruises also will sail the Inside Passage, calling at Juneau andSkagway, sailing past Tracy Arm Fjord and Sawyer Glacier.

Throughout, guests enjoy an extensive array of shore excursion options for an additional charge to immerse themselves in America’s last great frontier. At Icy Strait Point, guests can take a ride down a 1,300 ft. mountainside on the ZipRider, the world’s largest zip line, for birds-eye views of Port Frederick, Icy Strait and the expansive wilderness. The Bering Sea Crab Fishermen’s Tour at Ketchikan takes guests aboard the Aleutian Ballad crab boat to explore the coastline scenery and learn about all manners of Alaskan sea life from men who have worked the seas as they haul up crab pots. Alaska Gold Rush & Skagway Highlights is a family friendly adventure aboard the White Pass and Yukon Railway with a stop at the Klondike Gold Fields to offer guests a chance to pan for their own gold.