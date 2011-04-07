Oceania Announces Executive Appointments

Oceania Cruises, along with its parent company, Prestige Cruise Holdings (PCH), has announced key appointments to its management team.

Effective May 1, 2011, Bob Binder has been promoted to vice chairman and president of Prestige Cruise Holdings, parent company of Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Reporting directly to Frank J. Del Rio, chairman and CEO, Binder will work alongside Del Rio on the final outfitting and delivery of Oceania Cruises’ new Riviera, which is scheduled to join the fleet in April 2012. He will also oversee several strategic initiatives, including the global expansion of the PCH brands and maintain relationships with several of the company’s largest retail partners, according to a press statement.

Bruce Himelstein has been appointed president of Oceania Cruises and succeeds Binder. Himelstein has held senior sales and marketing positions at several of the world’s most respected hospitality companies and was previously senior vice president of sales and marketing at the Ritz Carlton Hotel Company. He most recently held the position of executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Kerzner International.

In related news, Victor Gonzalez, executive vice president of passenger services for Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, will step into an expanded role and report directly to Del Rio. His responsibilities now include all aspects of call center management, yield and revenue management, training and development, and guest relations. Howard Sherman, senior vice president of revenue management for both brands, will now oversee air services and continue to report to Gonzalez.

Frank A. Del Rio, who is responsible for hotel and land programs and shore excursions for Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, will assume the title senior vice president of port and destination services, with operational and relationship responsibilities for more than 350 ports worldwide. Del Rio will report to Robin Lindsay, executive vice president of vessel operations for PCH.