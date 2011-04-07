Chef Bernstein Sails on Nieuw Amsterdam

Michelle Bernstein, award-winning chef, restaurateur and culinary author from Miami, is scheduled to participate in the guest-enrichment program on the June 3, 2011, Mediterranean Romance Voyage aboard Holland America Line’s newest ship, the Nieuw Amsterdam, according to a press release from the cruise line.

Bernstein sails on the 12-day voyage departing from Venice to Barcelona. The ship will call at Catania, Civitavecchia and Livorno; Dubrovnik and Kerkira, Argostoli and Thira. The voyage also features scenic cruising through the Strait of Messina.

During the cruise, Chef Bernstein will perform cooking demonstrations for guests in the ship’s state-of-the-art show kitchen and participate in question and answer sessions.

A Miami native of Jewish and Latin descent, the chef has dazzled diners and critics alike with her flavorful Latin-inspired cuisine and charming personality for nearly two decades. The professional ballerina turned award-winning gourmet chef realized her true passion for cooking after taking a class on nutrition and later enrolled in Johnson and Wales University’s College of Culinary Arts. After graduating Bernstein trained under iconic French Chef Jean-Louis Palladin and began working with renowned chefs at several premier restaurants including Red Fish Grill, The Strand and Tantra in Miami Beach. Bernstein later served as lead chef at Azul, the Mandarin Oriental’s signature restaurant in Miami, where she became a powerful force in the city’s burgeoning culinary movement. She later became a household name after serving as a judge on Bravo’s acclaimed “Top Chef” series and host of the PBS series, “Check, Please!”

For two years, Bernstein co-hosted The Food Network's “Melting Pot,” a show that presented the traditions, stories and recipes of her Latin background. She also was a competitor and winner on the Food Network’s “Iron Chef America” series. She has been featured in both “The New York Times” and “Bon Appétit” magazine for one of the “50 Best Dishes in the World” and in ”Gourmet” and “Food & Wine” magazines, for one of the best hotel restaurants in the country.

Bernstein’s restaurant ventures include Michy's and Sra. Martinez in Miami, MB in Cancun, Mexico, and Michelle Bernstein at The Omphoy in Palm Beach, Fla.

In 2004, Chef Bernstein was nominated by the James Beard Foundation, the nation's premier honor for culinary professionals, in the coveted “Best Chefs in America: Southeast Region” category. In 2007, she won the prestigious James Beard Award for “Best Chef: South.” Bernstein recently was awarded a Doctorate in Culinary Arts from Johnson and Wales University.