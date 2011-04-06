Disney Confirms 2012 Itineraries

Disney Cruise Line will sail from three new ports in 2012 – New York, Seattle and Galveston – making the Disney family cruise vacation more accessible to guests around the country, the cruise line said in a prepared statement.

2012 New York Schedule: Beginning May 25, 2012, the Disney Magic will sail a total of 20 cruises from New York – including eight-night cruises to the Bahamas and five-night cruises up the New England coast to Canada plus two-night cruises that will give a sampling of the Disney Cruise Line experience over a weekend:

The eight Bahamas cruises will include a day at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay; Nassau, Bahamas; and a stop at Port Canaveral, giving guests an opportunity to visit the nearby Walt Disney World Resort. As part of this itinerary, each guest will receive a one-day Walt Disney World Park Hopper ticket and roundtrip transportation between their Disney ship and the resort.

Rates for the new eight-night Bahamian cruise itinerary departing from New York start at $1,240 per person for a standard inside stateroom, based on double occupancy.

The nine five-night Canada and New England cruises will call at Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Saint John, New Brunswick. Rates start at $715 per person for a standard inside stateroom, based on double occupancy.

There will also be three two-night cruises starting at $370 per person for a standard inside stateroom, based on double occupancy.

2012 Galveston Schedule: Beginning Sept. 22, 2012, the Disney Magic will sail 12 seven-night cruises from the Port of Galveston to the Western Caribbean. Ports of call include Grand Cayman and Mexico’s Costa Maya and Cozumel.1

Rates for the seven-night Western Caribbean cruise itinerary departing from Galveston start at $840 per person for a standard inside stateroom, based on double occupancy.

2012 Seattle Schedule: Beginning May 28, 2012, the Disney Wonder will sail 14 seven-night cruises from the Port of Seattle to Tracy Arm, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, Alaska, as well as Victoria, British Columbia.

Rates for the seven-night Alaska cruise itinerary departing from Seattle start at $917 per person for a standard inside stateroom, based on double occupancy.

2012 Los Angeles Schedule: The Disney Wonder is scheduled to continue sailing seven-night Mexican Riviera cruises from the Port of Los Angeles throughout winter, spring and fall.

Rates for the seven-night Mexican Riviera itinerary departing from Los Angeles start at $707 per person for a standard inside stateroom, based on double occupancy.

Additionally, the Disney Wonder will sail four seven-night Pacific Coast cruises from Los Angeles (on Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7), calling on San Francisco, San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico.

Rates for the new seven-night Pacific Coast itinerary departing from Los Angeles start at $770 per person for a standard inside stateroom, based on double occupancy.

For the first time, the Disney Wonder will offer a 15-night voyage to Hawaii from Los Angeles, calling on Hilo; Kahului, Maui; Honolulu, Oahu; Nawiliwili, Kauai and Ensenada, Mexico.

Rates for the 15-night Hawaiian itinerary (departing April 29, 2012) start at $1,800 per person for a standard inside stateroom, based on double occupancy.

2012 Port Canaveral Schedule: The Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream will continue to sail a variety of Caribbean and Bahamian itineraries departing from Port Canaveral.

The Disney Fantasy will depart on her maiden voyage March 31, 2012, and will sail out of Port Canaveral on seven-night Caribbean itineraries – alternating eastern (St. Maarten and St. Thomas) and western (Grand Cayman, Costa Maya, Cozumel). Special Eastern Caribbean sailings in November and December 2012 stop at St. Thomas and San Juan, Puerto Rico. All Disney Fantasy itineraries include a stop at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

Rates for the seven-night Caribbean cruise itineraries on the Disney Fantasy start at $959 per person for a standard inside stateroom, based on double occupancy.

The Disney Dream will sail three-, four- and five-night cruises from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay. Five-night itineraries include two stops at Castaway Cay.

Rates for three- and four-night Bahamian cruises on the Disney Dream start at $471 per person for a standard inside stateroom, based on double occupancy.

Until she is repositioned to New York, the Disney Magic will sail out of Port Canaveral on seven-night Caribbean itineraries and four- and five-night Bahamian cruises.

All pricing reflects a category 11C standard inside stateroom, Government Taxes and Fees not included. Bookings for the entire 2012 schedule open April 8, 2011.