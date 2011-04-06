Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Brazil Restricts Crew

Citing a need for standardization, Brazil has issued a directive to local authorities and police that seafarers must have valid identification documents, according to ILO Conventions 108 or 185, or will not be allowed to go ashore and subject to penalties and legal proceedings, unless they have a valid visa.  Seafarers working on ships that sail seasonally out of Brazil are deemed to be OK since they have work visas, but those work on ships just calling in Brazil on longer cruises can be affected.

Among the countries that have not ratified ILO Convention 185 are the Philippines, Indonesia and the UK. Hence seafarers from these countries may be in violation of the directive.

 

 
 

 

