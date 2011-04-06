Norwegian Picks Winner of Video Contest

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced that Pierce Caine of Glendora, California is the winner of its Epic Moments YouTube video contest. Caine’s video, “Our NCL Epic Vacation,” received more than 2,500 views and 340 “likes” on YouTube. The video takes viewers on a detailed pre- and post-cruise journey as he experiences Norwegian Epic’s dining venues, entertainment, nightlife, activities and ports-of-call.

The contest, which began in October 2010, received more than 70 video submissions with more than 80,000 combined total views. Participants in the contest, who were recent guests on the line’s newest and most innovative ship Norwegian Epic, entered their “Epic Moment” video for the chance to win a seven-day Caribbean sailing for two in a balcony stateroom.

Entries for the video contest were submitted by uploading Norwegian Epic cruise vacation videos to YouTube as a video response to the contest overview video by Julie Valeriote, Norwegian Epic’s entertainment director. Every two weeks for nine weeks, Norwegian chose a semi-finalist for that period. In mid-February, the ten semi-finalists were featured on Norwegian’s website and YouTube channel and the public had the chance to vote for their favorite “Epic Moment” in March.

Caine was one of 10 semi-finalists who promoted their video, once public voting was opened, through the company’s Facebook page, encouraging fans to vote. The nine semi-finalists will receive a complimentary dinner for two in a specialty restaurant of their choice or a pampering spa treatment on their next Norwegian cruise vacation.