Holland America Line Introduces 150th Anniversary ‘Heritage Cruises’

Marking its 150th anniversary, Holland America Line is introducing Heritage Cruises celebrating the brand’s history and featuring unique onboard and shoreside experiences.

The 48 Heritage Cruises will be rolled out over the next year with itineraries in Alaska, the Caribbean, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Australia/New Zealand, South America, Hawaii, and Mexico, the company said, in a press release.

“As a beloved company that’s been around for 150 years, these special Heritage Cruises allow us to continue celebrating Holland America Line with our guests in a meaningful way,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“We have a deep connection to ports around the world, and we’re excited to show how each highlighted destination has shaped our brand.”

The Heritage Cruises will allow guests to be immersed in Holland America Line’s Dutch seafaring heritage including visits to Rotterdam, the Netherlands as well as ports like Skagway and Juneau.

The Heritage Cruises will stop at 56 ports including Sitka, Skagway, Tracy Arm, Juneau, Trieste, Naples, and Rome, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Nice and Le Havre, France; Barcelona, Spain; Ensenada, Mexico; Honolulu, Kona, and Maui, Hawaii; Sydney and Melbourne; Australia, and many other destinations.

Exclusive Heritage Cruises experiences include a Throwback Happy Hour with select drinks priced as low as 75 cents, a special Dutch high tea offering sweets like Oliebollen and Specoolus, and regional-based heritage dishes in dinner menus.

In honor of the cruise company’s 150th anniversary, a Captain’s Gala Menu in the dining room will feature a collection of classic dishes, all from a previous Holland America Line menu.