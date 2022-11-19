Virgin Voyages Announces Holiday Deals as Low as $99

Virgin Voyages announced the beginning of the holiday shopping season by unveiling its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

According to a press release, the cruise company is offering the best savings ever with offers for sailings as low as $99 per person per night.

The $99 offer applies for sailings in December for one of the Virgin Voyages' most popular categories, the Insider and Sea Terrace.

Guests can book an Insider cabin for $99 per person per night while a Sea Terrace cabin costs $129 per person per night. The offer excludes Caribbean holidays and New Year’s voyages. In addition, guests who book their getaway before December 5 get a $100 Bar Tab bonus (when purchasing a $300 tab).

For Dreamy and Solo Sailor getaways, guests can take advantage of the 50 percent discount for the second Sailor aboard the company’s adults-only cruises. Plus, they can take advantage of the $100 Bar Tab bonus (when purchasing a $300 tab).

Eligible dates for sailings aboard the Valiant Lady are December 3, December 11, and December 17.

On December 3, the Valiant Lady departs from Miami, Florida with calls in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, and Bimini Islands, Bahamas.

Eligible dates for the Scarlet Lady are December 4, December 9, and December 18. The Valiant Lady will set sail on December 4, departing from Miami, Florida visiting Cozumel, Mexico and Bimini Islands, Bahamas. The Scarlet Lady’s December itineraries also include visits to Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic and Key West, Florida.