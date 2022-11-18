Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Debut In Haifa

Norwegian Cruise Line is celebrating the Norwegian Epic’s debut in Haifa in a demonstration of commitment to the Israeli cruise market.

The Norwegian Epic became the first of the cruise company’s 18 ships to homeport in Haifa, Israel, according to a press release.

Nick Wilkinson, regional vice president of Israel, Middle East and Africa, said: “The Israeli market is hugely important to us, and we know that our Israeli guests have been longing for embarkations out of their beautiful country for a while.

“We are delighted to offer our guests the opportunity, signifying the beginning of a long-standing partnership between NCL and the region. What’s more, we’re thrilled to announce that none other than the newest ship in our Prima Class, Norwegian Viva, will be visiting Haifa in 2025, reaffirming the significance of the Israeli market to us at NCL.”

The 155,873-ton ship departed from Haifa on its 11-day maiden journey to five countries including Israel, Cyprus, Turkey, Greece, and Italy. The Norwegian Epic will then embark on a variety of 10-, 11-, and 12-day cruises with calls in Ashdod, Israel, Limassol, Cyprus, Rhodes, Greece, Naples, Italy, and Civitavecchia, Italy.

The celebration included a traditional opaque exchange ceremony onboard the Norwegian Epic and was attended by vice president of the Ministry of Tourism, Israel, Kobby Barda.

“Minister Yoel Razvozov has worked tirelessly to bring back cruising to Israel, to increase tourism to the country, particularly to the city of Haifa and the north. Norwegian Epic’s debut sailing out of Haifa today, as well as the line’s commitment to Haifa, is a celebratory moment for Israel’s tourism,” said Barda.

Norwegian Cruise Line also announced that its newest Prima Class ship, the Norwegian VIva, will visit Haifa in the summer of 2025. The ship will offer open-jaw voyages from Istanbul, Haifa, and Piraeus (Athens).