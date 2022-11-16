Carnival President to Launch Effy Jewelry Collection Aboard Carnival Celebration

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, will launch a personalized Effy jewelry collection aboard the Carnival Celebration.

According to a press release, Duffy has collaborated with the designers at Effy Jewelry to create a special collection of jewelry pieces that will be offered aboard Carnival Cruise’s new ship this November.

“So many Carnival guests return from a cruise with a purchase from our Effy Jewelry shops that signify a special remembrance of their vacation with us,” said Duffy.

“With this unique collection, our guests sailing on Carnival Celebration will be able to choose from beautiful pieces that really connect to this amazing ship and the destinations she will visit. I’ll be wearing some of my favorite items at the naming ceremony next month, as will my daughter who helped me curate the collection, and Godmother Cassidy Gifford, and her mother Kathie Lee Gifford.”

The “Return to Sea” collection includes an initial 23 pieces inspired by a love for the ocean including rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings.

“It has been such a pleasure working with Christine to curate this one-of-a-kind collection,” said Effy Hematian, CEO of Effy Jewelry.

“We are grateful to Carnival’s guests for their ongoing support of the Effy brand, and we look forward to continuing to deliver them only the best fine jewelry options at sea.”

Following its debut aboard the Carnival Celebration, the special jewelry collection will be rolled out to other ships across Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet in the upcoming months. New subcollections of Return to Sea jewelry will be introduced in phases after the launch.