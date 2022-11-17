Silversea Sponsors New Physical Education Activity Room for Children

Silversea Cruises announced that it is sponsoring a new physical education activity room for disabled children in the community of Puerto Williams, Chile.

According to a press release, Silversea commissioned and donated the new mobility equipment to the Puerto Williams school as part of its destination program which aims to nurture long-term relationships with the local communities.

“An important gateway to Antarctica, Puerto Williams is a key destination for Silversea, and it is always our goal to positively impact the local communities we visit,” said Conrad Combrink, senior vice president of expeditions, destination and itinerary management for Silversea Cruises.

“Building this facility is just the first step in our commitment to supporting the social needs of Puerto Williams. As the only cruise line to be operating out of Puerto Williams, providing a uniquely seamless journey to Antarctica for our guests, we are working hand-in-hand with local leaders and grassroots operators to not only showcase Puerto Williams in the most authentic way possible to our guests, but also to care for the needs of the community.

“We are incredibly grateful to Governor Jorge Flies; Delegada Presidencial María Luisa Muñoz; the Mayor of Puerto Williams, Patricio Fernández Alarcón; the Yagan Community; and the entire population of Puerto Williams for their continued support and partnership.”

Silversea Cruises also donated four Zodiacs to the Cedena Nautical School in Puerto Williams, which is a non-profit organization for training children and young people in nautical sports, an essential first step towards a career in the expedition industry.

Silversea recently had a christening ceremony for its new ship, the Silver Endeavor at the Cape Horn Sub-Antarctic Center in Puerto Williams attended by Silversea executives, Chilean tourism officials, clergy members, and local leaders.