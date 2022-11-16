Tarragona

Carnival Corporation Announces Pricing of 5.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027

Costa and P&O Ship

Carnival Corporation announced that it has priced a private offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2027 as part of the Company's 2024 refinancing plan.

The Convertible Notes will pay interest semi-annually on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on June 1, 2023, at a rate of 5.75% per year. The Convertible Notes will mature on December 1, 2027, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.

The initial conversion rate per $1,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes is equivalent to 74.6714 shares of common stock of the Company, which is equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $13.39 per share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 20% over the last reported sale price of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on November 15, 2022.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Shore Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

66 Ships | 153,839 Berths | $44 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

MHA

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index