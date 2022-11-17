Margaritaville at Sea Kicks Off Black Friday Sale

Margaritaville at Sea has launched its Black Friday sale, which will run through November 27, with two-night sailings to the Bahamas starting at $99, according to a press release.

The offer applies for sailings from Palm Beach, Florida, to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, through 2023, according to Margaritaville at Sea.

“As we head into the holidays, we’re excited to offer travelers this incredible once-a-year deal combined with our unique experiences, amenities, and programming at sea,” said Kevin Sheehan Jr., president and chief executive officer, Margaritaville at Sea.

The cruise line also provides free sailing for children under the age of 12, a $25 ocean view upgrade, and a 25 percent discount on any onboard packages or shore excursions. Additional offers include complimentary boat drinks for travelers who follow the official Margaritaville at Sea Facebook or Instagram page and enter an exclusive promotion code until November 20.

The Cruise and Stay package, which includes two or four nights of all-inclusive accommodations at one of two premier partner resorts on Grand Bahama Island, is also available for travelers seeking more island time. Unlimited drinks, express pass upgrades, and two-way transfers are all included in the package.

Guests can utilize the Black Friday sale with a cruise onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, which features gourmet food and beverage options, leisure activities, and entertainment.