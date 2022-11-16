New Terminal Positions Galveston As A Leading U.S. Homeport

The Port of Galveston, Texas opened a new cruise ship terminal establishing the port’s position as a growing U.S. cruise homeport and Galveston’s future as a top tourist destination, according to a statement.

The new terminal was built for Royal Caribbean, with the Allure of the Seas now homeporting out of Texas.

“I want to thank Royal Caribbean and Ceres for partnering with the port to make this possible. The port contributed $22 million for pier repairs, site work, utilities and port-operated cruise parking,” said Rodger Rees, port director and CEO.

“This is a great example of how important it is for our self-funding port to conserve its revenues to reinvest in improvements to grow our port and stimulate the regional economy.”

Rees said that the opening of the new cruise ship terminal was made possible through a $125 million public-private partnership. According to Rees, the terminal is expected to create 800 new jobs and $1.4 billion in local business services revenue, and $5.6 million in state and local taxes.

The project was announced in 2019 but it was delayed due to COVID-19.

“This new cruise terminal and the addition of these first-class cruise ships are generating tremendous excitement for both Galveston as a cruise port and vacation destination.

“Gauging from the huge positive response on the port’s social media and the turnout for the terminal ribbon cutting this week, cruise vacationers and community members support the direction we’re heading.”