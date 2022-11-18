Celestyal Turns ‘Black Friday’ Into ‘Big Blue Day’ Holiday Sale

Celestyal Cruises announced the launch of its Big Blue Day holiday sale featuring 23 days of cruise with value-added savings of 50 percent off on 94 sailings in 2023 and 2024.

Among the 94 sailings included in the Big Blue Day sales event, is the seven-night Idyllic Aegean itinerary with inclusive fares starting at $889, per person (originally $1,650). The voyage is scheduled to begin in Athens with calls in Thessaloniki, Crete (Heraklion), Santorini, Milos and Mykonos in Greece as well as Kusadasi, Turkey.

Celestyal recently announced a new, two-tiered pricing system which provides more choices and more value to travelers. The pricing system includes the entry-level, inclusive fare offers complimentary dining and select beverages with meals as well as entertainment, daily activities, port charges, and gratuities.

This entry-level option also offers a pre-bookable shore excursion discount of $80 per person, the company said, in a press release.

Guests who want to upgrade their experience can get the enhanced fare that comes with an unlimited premium drinks package, an hour of free Wi-Fi daily, 25 percent discount on Specialty Dining and a pre-bookable shore excursion with a $160 discount per person.

During the Big Blue Day sale, guests can take advantage of the offer to upgrade to the enhanced fare for a fraction of the original price. Normally priced at $140 per person, the enhanced fare now costs $70.

Some of the upcoming 2023 and 2024 cruises aboard Celestyal ships include Iconic Aegean from Kusadasi, departing on March 21, 2023 and Eclectic Aegean from Istanbul, sailing on November 10, 2024.