Ambassador Cruise Line Announces Growth Plans for Distribution

Ambassador Cruise Line announced growth plans for distribution following the arrival of Nicola Harper as the company’s head of distribution last month.

According to a company statement, Ambassador Cruise line will be separating two departments within distribution, Group and Trade, in order to ensure that each department has its own focus in the day-to-day business.

“Ambassador is a business that has stepped out of start-up mode and firmly into a day-to-day operation with all the regular workings of a business built for success,” explained Phil Gardner, chief commercial officer, Ambassador Cruise Line.

“Following the arrival of Nicola Harper as our new Head of Distribution last month, I’m delighted to announce our exciting plans as we look to ensure that Ambassador has the right commercial structure in place for Distribution so that it serves our business in the most effective and productive way possible.”

The cruise company has announced that it is doubling the number of members in the trade team and it is currently looking to fulfill multiple positions including national sales manager, business development manager, business development executive and trade support assistant. The exact structure of team will be planned once the recruitment process is completed.

The position of head of distribution was previously filled by Moira Gregson who resigned earlier. Gregson will be working with Harper in the following weeks on a handover before her departure on November 25.

“I would like to sincerely thank Moira for the great work she has done during her time with us and wish her well for the future,” said Gardner.