Intellian Awarded Contract for Terminals for Viasat Maritime

Viasat and Intellian have announced a contract award for Intellian to design and supply a bespoke range of Ka-band user terminals exclusively for Viasat’s Maritime connectivity solution, according to a press release.

In addition to the new terminals, Intellian will also develop a 100cm upgrade kit for Intellian’s popular NX Series. The NX Series is a VSAT maritime antenna, and this conversion kit will enable thousands of vessels the opportunity to connect to Viasat services, the companies said.

The new 60cm and 100cm bespoke user terminals leverage Intellian’s innovative satellite terminal technology and geostationary satellite orbit (GEO) modem integration expertise.

With the new range of Viasat products, customers will benefit from highly reliable access to Viasat’s satellite network, including the upcoming ViaSat-3 constellation. The launch of the first of the trio of ViaSat-3 satellites is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023, and is expected to be in service for the maritime market in 2023.

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian, said: “This is a great opportunity for Intellian to collaborate with one of the leading global communications companies, combining our individual excellence to form a long-lasting and fruitful relationship. The contract win is yet another tangible example of our placement as a market leader, utilising our unparalleled engineering and supply chain capabilities to deliver exceptional value to the market.”

Shameem Hashmi, VP and GM, Maritime at Viasat, said: “With the upcoming launch of ViaSat-3, our relationship with Intellian has come at a critical time, enabling us to deliver the connectivity that our leisure and commercial customers require. We’re excited about broader access to the Intellian customer base on a global scale, and for the continued collaboration and development of terminal technology that supports our network. We believe Intellian aligns with our innovative and forward-thinking approach to satellite connectivity.”