Holland America Line Launches ‘Refer a Friend’ Program

Holland America Line is launching its new “Refer a Friend” program this week, according to a press release.

The program, intended to introduce new and seasoned travelers to Holland America Line, will run indefinitely. Refer a Friend program rewards members of the Marine’s Society loyalty program for referring Holland America Line to friends, family, colleagues and acquaintances who then make a booking.

“Holland America Line has one of the highest repeat guest rates in the industry, but there is still an untapped segment of the market who have never cruised,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief operating officer for Holland America Line.

“The best brand ambassadors are our Mariners who know our brand and know who would love to take a Holland America Line cruise for the first time. Our Refer a Friend program allows us to reach new cruisers while rewarding our loyal guests at the same time.”

As per the rules of the program, the referred guest, who must be new to Holland America Line, gets $50 in onboard credit per person while the Mariner, the person who referred the cruise line, earns $50 in future cruise credit once the booking is made to use for their next Holland America Line voyage.

The onboard credit a referred new guest receives can be used for a range of amenities such as specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases, spa services, shore excursions and more.

Mariners who refer a friend or family member and receive $50 in future cruise credit can use that credit toward any of the Holland America Line cruises around the world such as Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean, Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, South Pacific, South America and Antarctica, Australia, New Zealand, and more.

To be eligible for the Refer a Friend program, a past guest must have a Mariner ID. Every person who traveled with Holland America Line is automatically enrolled in the Mariner Society program.