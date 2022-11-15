Port of Halifax Concludes a Strong Recovery Year for Cruise

The Port of Halifax in Nova Scotia, Canada, concluded a strong recovery year for the cruise industry, according to a statement.

The port authority said that the 2022 season, which started on April 26 and ended on November 5, has been a strong rebuilding year. The Port of Halifax received approximately 234,000 guests on 148 calls while 15 of them inaugural visits marking a ship’s first time in Port of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“We would like to recognize the efforts of our partners, stakeholders, and their staff who have worked hard to rebuild the cruise industry here in Atlantic Canada,” said Captain Allan Gray, president and CEO of the Halifax Port Authority.

“Navigating the return of tourism to the region would not have been possible without the dedication of tourism agencies, restaurant staff and owners, shopkeepers, and destination providers.”

The end of the season was marked by the arrival of Oceania Cruises’ Insignia, which departed the next day for Bar Harbor, Maine on its way to Miami, Florida.

The cruise industry is a significant contributor to the Halifax tourism economy, the port authority said in a statement. This includes cruise guests visiting Halifax and its galleries, restaurants, museums, historic places, and visits to Lunenburg and Peggy’s Cove.

The Port of Halifax cruise season typically spans six months, starting in May and lasting until the end of October. The 2023 season is predicted to be even busier for the port with 180 calls expected.