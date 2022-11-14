Borealis Completes Refurbishment

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Borealis has completed a multimillion-pound refurbishment at Cammel Laird shipyard in Birkenhead, close to Liverpool.

According to a company statement, the Borealis arrived at Cammel laird on October 28 for a 14-day refurbishment including steel repair, a new application of underwater paint, and an overhaul of shafts.

The Borealis left Cammel Laird on Saturday ahead of its 11-night Northern Lights voyage which departed on Sunday, November 13.

“I would like to thank the people of Liverpool, Birkenhead and Cammell Laird for looking after our ship Borealis during her time in dry dock,” said Peter Deer, managing director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“We’ve been sailing from Liverpool for almost 20 years and we’re so proud to have this fantastic city as Borealis’ homeport. We cherish the relationship we have with the people in the area, whether that be our guests, our friends at Cruise Liverpool or the men and women of Cammell Laird who have worked hard to get Borealis refurbished in time for her upcoming sailings,” Deer continued.

“As a family-run cruise line, we know how important it is to support local communities and we hope to continue to build these relationships in and around Liverpool for many years to come.”

Over 150 members of the Cammel Laird’s workforce took part in the project.

David McGinley, chief executive of Cammell Laird, said: "Cammell Laird was delighted to welcome the Borealis and her crew to our facility, and be given the opportunity to showcase Cammell Laird's ship repair capabilities.”

"It took over 150 members of the Cammell Laird workforce, including apprentices, to complete the program of works - which injected well in excess of a million pounds into the local economy.”

"Contracts such as these deliver significant economic value to the Liverpool City region and we look forward to welcoming the Borealis again as well as other members of the Fred. Olsen fleet."

The Borealis will depart on a series of voyages from Liverpool, England in 2022 including Borealis’ 11-night “Discover Portugal with Madeira” cruise, departing on November 24 2022 and a 9-night “River Cities and German Christmas Markets” cruise departing on December 2022.

