American Cruise Lines Announces American Liberty For 2024

American Cruise Lines announced that the construction of American Liberty, the third new Coastal Cat in the company’s Project Blue series, has begun.

The American Liberty is scheduled to begin cruising the United States in the spring of 2024.

The Project Blue series, announced in January 2022, is a series of 12 small ships designed for domestic cruise itineraries. The American Liberty, the company’s newest ship accommodating 105 passengers, is built for coastal operation and features a similar design as the other Coastal Cat ships.

The ship is being built in Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland.

The American Liberty, as well as the rest of the Coast Cat ships, will feature 56 staterooms and suites as well as a wide range of amenities for guests to enjoy such a private balcony with every suite, spacious lounges, and multiple dining venues. The ship is also equipped with kayaks and a large tender for in-depth adventure directly from the ship.

The first two ships in the Project Blue series, the American Eagle and the American Glory, will begin sailing in 2023.

The American Eagle, accommodating 109 guests, will make its debut with an eight-day Chesapeake Bay inaugural cruise departing on July 15, 2023. The American Glory, with equal passenger capacity, will embark on its inaugural cruise season in the fall of 2023 on Chesapeake Bay and Southeast itineraries.

Over the past five years, American Cruise Lines has more than doubled its fleet by launching its modern series of American Riverboats. In 2023, the company will operate 17 small ships and riverboats across 50 domestic itineraries in 25 states, according to a press release.