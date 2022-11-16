Oceania Cruises to Launch Rum and Whiskey Program in 2023

Oceania Cruises has announced the launch of an exclusive rum and whiskey program which will debut in 2023.

According to a press release, the cruise company is introducing a series of rum and whiskey programs across its fleet over the next year.

This will include an extensive collection of The Macallan's iconic expressions via The Macallan Diamond Bar Cart, chocolate pairings, a flight program and more.

"At Oceania Cruises, we are continually evolving, elevating, and enhancing our product," said Howard Sherman, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises. "With food and beverage at our core, our focus remains steady on delivering guests The Finest Cuisine at Sea."

Additionally, Brugal 1888 Doblemente Añejado Rum, along with a wide selection of ice cream cocktails, will be featured in a Tea at Sea mixology class.

"These new rum and whisky programs come on the heels of the recently announced elevated bar program aboard Vista, debuting May 20, 2023," added Daniela Oancea, corporate beverage manager of Oceania Cruises.

"Across the fleet we have been working on a number of innovative concepts tapping into current mixology trends that will modernize and enhance our sailings. We know this partnership with Edrington spirits company will be an exciting addition on board,” Oancea added.

The Macallan Experiences aboard Oceania Cruises fleet will include several programs including: