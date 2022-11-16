Princess Cruises Black Friday Sale on 2022 and 2023 Cruises

Princess Cruises announced its Black Friday Sale offering significant savings on 2023 and 2023 cruises to worldwide destinations.

According to a press release, from November 22 to November 30, guests can choose among 60 sailings under $60 per day (per person) and hundreds of more cruises under $100 per day (per person).

Additionally, guests who book by November 30 can take advantage of a $1 deposit offer and book their sailing to any of the destinations. They have until 90 days before the cruise to pay the full amount.

Destinations include Alaska, the California Coast, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Europe.

Some itineraries in the 60 sailings under $60 per day include:

Seven-day Mexican Riviera aboard the Discovery Princess, departing on March 4, 2023

Ten-day Panama Canal with Costa Rica & Caribbean aboard the Caribbean Princess departing on March 12, 2023

14-day Moroccan Passage aboard the Sky Princess departing on March 18, 2023

Seven-day Western Caribbean with Mexico aboard the Ruby Princess departing on March 19, 2023

Five-day Pacific Coastal on Majestic Princess departing on April 30, 2023

Sample itineraries available in the 100's of sailings under $100 per day include:

18-day Panama Canal – Ocean to Ocean aboard the Emerald Princess departing on April 16, 2023

Seven-day Alaska Voyage of the Glaciers aboard the Majestic Princess departing on May 13, 2023

Seven-day Alaska Inside Passage aboard Royal Princess departing on May 13, 2023

12-day British Isles with Portland (for Stonehenge) aboard the Regal Princess departing on May 20, 2023

Seven-day Canada & New England on Emerald Princess departing on September 9, 2023







The Black Friday Sale starts on November 22, 2022 and lasts until November 30, 2022. The offer is available to residents 21 years of age and older from the United States & D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda.