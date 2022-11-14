Global Ports Holding Enters North American Market with Prince Rupert Deal

Global Ports Holding announced that it has signed a 10-year concession, with a 10-year extension option, with Prince Rupert Port Authority to manage cruise services at Prince Rupert Cruise Port in British Columbia, Canada.

The company said that Prince Rupert Cruise Port is GPH's first cruise port in North America, marking an important milestone in the continued development and growth of the Group and extends the company's global reach.

The port is located just 40 miles from Alaska and welcomed about 41,000 cruise passengers in 2022. Current expectations are that for the 2023 cruise season passenger volumes will rise to close to 80,000 and continue growing.

“We’re bullish on the future of Prince Rupert’s position in the expanding Alaskan cruise market and this strategic partnership with GPH represents a significant step toward the growth of Prince Rupert as a cruise destination.” said Shaun Stevenson, President, and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

“Prince Rupert’s value proposition to cruise visitors is strong – its strategic location positions Prince Rupert to be an efficient and attractive port of call on Alaskan itineraries with a rich and diverse cultural history, and spectacular north coast scenery as a backdrop, setting the stage for diverse passenger experiences. GPH has the proven expertise to elevate cruise tourism in northern British Columbia to meet Prince Rupert’s vision of growing a thriving cruise sector into a world-class destination, with significant economic benefits for the local community and surrounding region. We are thrilled to be working in partnership with GPH to bring these ambitions to reality.”

Mike Maura Jr., Regional Director - Americas of Global Ports Holding commented: “Prince Rupert Cruise Port (PRCP) marks another first for us, as GPH enters a new region of Alaska in North America. As Global Ports Holding, in partnership with the Prince Rupert community, our focus will be to strengthen and expand the shore excursion capabilities of the beautiful destination of Prince Rupert, as well as bring the global expertise and GPH operating model to the port. Our approach to this partnership recognizes that we are invited guests committed to both the environment and good people of Prince Rupert”

As part of the agreement and using its global expertise and know-how, GPH will work closely with local stakeholders to develop & mindfully curate immersive programs spotlighting local heritage, culture, gastronomy and the highly diverse plant, animal, and marine life of the Great Bear Rainforest, making Prince Rupert a must-visit cruise destination.

Colin Murphy, Head of Business Development - Americas of Global Ports Holding said: “Prince Rupert is a beautiful unspoilt destination and has tremendous potential as a key player in the Alaska market. We are looking forward to working with our cruise partners to improve the guest experience, working with the local community to add more exciting shore excursion opportunities, and driving more traffic.”

An important part of the effort to provide more excursion alternatives, GPH has added industry veteran Kevin D’Costa to the team. His focus will be to assist local operators in developing an array of exciting new alternatives for cruise guests while maintaining the high level of service provided to the cruise lines themselves.