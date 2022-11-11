Norwegian Prima Arrives in Miami for Inaugural Voyages

The Norwegian Prima has arrived in Miami for the first time.

According to a press release issued by Norwegian Cruise Line, the company’s newest ship is now set to embark on two inaugural voyages departing from the port.

Sailing from Nov. 11-14, 2022 and Nov. 14-17, 2022, the cruises will call Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas.

Following an inaugural journey that began with a christening event in Reykjavik, Iceland in August and continued with inaugural sailings from New York, and most recently Galveston, Texas, the Norwegian Prima made its debut at the company’s cruise terminal at PortMiami today.

"There’s nothing like welcoming Norwegian Prima to Miami," said Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer.

"I’ve had the pleasure of seeing her come to life at the Fincantieri shipyard in Venice, Italy as well as launching her in style in Iceland. Now, we are showcasing her to our community here in Miami. It’s a dream come true," he added.

For the first time on Nov. 13, 2022, guests will also join Norwegian Prima’s debut tour as she calls to Great Stirrup Cay, the Norwegian’s 270-acre private island destination.

The Norwegian Prima is the first in Norwegian’s Prima Class, which will see the debut of five additional vessels through 2027.

According to the company, the 3,100-guest ship was built to elevate the guest experience with upgraded designs and offerings.

Among Prima’s features is the three-deck Prima Speedway, the world’s largest go-kart racetrack at sea, in addition to Indulge, an upscale food hall featuring indoor/outdoor seating.

The vessel also offers The Metropolitan Bar, said to be industry’s first sustainable cocktail bar featuring responsibly crafted zero-waste cocktails prepared with surplus ingredients.

Other features include a redefined The Haven by Norwegian, the company’s keycard only access ship-within-a-ship concept, as well as The Concourse, which boasts a multi-million-dollar outdoor sculpture garden.