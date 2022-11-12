Carnival Cruise Line Concludes First-Ever Slot Tournament

Carnival Cruise Line’s $1,000,000 Slot Tournament, which featured the largest slots prize ever offered on a Carnival ship, took place onboard the Mardi Gras this week, the company said in a press release.

According to Carnival, 100 prizes were given to players during the competition, including the top prize of $500,000 awarded to first-place winner.

An awards ceremony was held on board Thursday evening to conclude the week-long competition. More than 1,600 players took part, making it Carnival’s largest casino tournament to date, the company added.

“It’s fitting that the biggest casino event in our company’s history coincides with our 50th birthday. Seeing firsthand the enthusiasm for the $1M Slot Tournament from our guests, I’m looking forward to us building on this with similar events,” said Jonathan Lask, Carnival’s vice president of casino and performance marketing.

Building upon the success of the first $1M Slot Tournament, Carnival is now planning more tournaments, including two additional million-dollar slot competitions over the next two years.

Next year, the $1M Slot Tournament will take place on the Carnival Celebration, departing from Miami, on Oct. 29, 2023.

The tournament will return the following spring and will be held the Carnival Jubilee, departing from Galveston, Texas on May 18, 2024.

Currently on its way to Miami, the Celebration is fleet’s newest ship. A sister to the 2021-built Mardi Gras, the LNG-powered vessel is set to be followed by the Jubilee in 2023.

The trio of 183,900-ton cruise ships are part of the XL-Class and holds the title of Carnival’s biggest vessels to date.

With capacity to more than 5,200 passengers, the ships are also said to have the fleet’s largest casinos, in addition to features that include Bolt, the first roller coaster at sea, a selection of specialty dining venues and more.