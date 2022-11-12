Celebrity Cruises to Sail to Over 250 Destinations in 2024-2025

Celebrity Cruises announced plans for the 2024-2025 season today. According to a press release, the program is the “most ambitious season of sailings ever,” and includes nearly 500 departures.

During the season, the line's fleet of 16 ships, including the Celebrity Ascent, the fourth ship in the Edge Series, is set to sail to more than 250 destinations in 70 countries.

The new offerings include first-ever homeports for some Edge Series ships; new year-round offerings in Europe, with new ports; new overnights and double overnights; and new experiences across the cultures of every region.

Celebrity will also operate year-round in Asia, with an entire summer season in Japan, in addition to seasonal programs in Southeast Asia.

"For our 2024/2025 season, we wanted to take our offerings to new heights - all in celebration of our fourth Edge Series ship, Celebrity Ascent, sailing its inaugural season in 2024," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

"There's truly no better way to see the world's best places than on the world's best places where our guests are treated to the accommodations and amenities of a Celebrity ship - a luxury hotel, Michelin-quality dining, and a world-class luxury spa retreat all in one with the world just steps away," she added.

Highlights of the new 2024-25 season include: