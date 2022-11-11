Tarragona

MSC Cruises’ World Europa Arrives in Doha

MSC World Europa in Doha

On November 10, MSC Cruises’ new ship, the World Europa arrived in Doha, Qatar where the christening ceremony will take place.

The christening ceremony will take place on November 13, in Doha, the capital of Qatar at the Grand Cruise Terminal. The World Europa was delivered from Chantiers de l’Atlantique, Saint-Nazaire, France, in October.

After the christening, MSC World Europa, along with MSC Poesia and MSC Opera, will serve as hotels for the FIFA World Cup fans starting November 20. The three ships combined can accommodate 13,000 guests.

The World Europa, accommodating 5,260 passengers, will make its debut sailing in the Middle East for the winter before heading for Europe in the summer of 2023.

The World Europa is the company’s largest, most sustainable, and the first ship powered by liquefied natural gas, one of the cleanest burning fuels available in the cruise industry, according to the company. The gas reportedly reduces greenhouse emissions by up to 20 percent and reduces nitrogen oxides by 85 percent.

But this is just the beginning. In line with the company’s commitment to protecting the environment, the company plans to introduce its second LNG-powered ship, MSC Euribia, in 2023.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report