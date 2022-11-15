Holland America Rolls Out Black Friday Sale

Holland America Line is offering a deal for this year’s Black Friday. According to a press release, the company’s “Black Friday Offer” starts on Nov. 17 and runs through Nov. 27, 2022.

Guests who book select cruises during the period will receive prepaid stateroom crew appreciation (gratuities) and have access to up to 40 percent off cruise-only fares, Holland America Line said.

The offer is combinable with the company’s “Have It All” premium cruise package that includes four perks: shore excursions, a beverage package, specialty dining and Wi-Fi.

“Black Friday is all about the best deals of the season and including crew appreciation can add up to significant savings, especially when you also factor in reduced cruise fares,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line.

“If you want to enhance the value of your cruise even more, combine the Black Friday Offer with our Have It All premium package. Now is the time to book that dream cruise,” she added.

According to Holland America, the prepaid crew appreciation is applicable for the first and second guest in a stateroom, with guests able to take advantage of the offer starting with the holiday 2022 sailings through open 2024 cruises. The deal excludes Grand Voyages and itineraries less than five days.

Reduced cruise fares up to 40 percent off are also available on a variety of worldwide itineraries spanning Alaska, the Caribbean, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Canada & New England, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, South America, Hawaii and Tahiti, Mexico, the Pacific Coast and Panama Canal.

Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon, are included in the offer as well.

Guests who book with the “Have It All” premium fare get even more amenities included in their booking, Holland America Line said.

Based on the length of the cruise, guests receive up to three shore excursions, in addition to the Signature Beverage Package, a Wi-Fi internet package and specialty dining on up to three nights.