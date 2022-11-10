Cruise Stocks Soar on Market Rise

Cruise line stocks surged on Thursday along with the market which went up on better-than-expected inflation reports.

Carnival Corporation saw its shares soar 14.3 percent, closing at $9.78, compared to a 52-week low-high of $6.11 to $23.86.

Royal Caribbean saw a 9.9 percent rise to $57.72 from a 52-week range from $31.09 to $90.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings rose 8.2 percent to $17.09, compared to a 52-week low-high of $10.31 to $27.05

Lindblad Expeditions rose 6.5 percent to $10.55 compared to a 52-week low-high of $5.91 to $19.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had surged more than 1,000 points, or more than 3% on the news that the October’s consumer price index rose only 0.4 percent for the month and is up 7.7% from a year ago. It is the lowest monthly increase since January.