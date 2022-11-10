Carnival Postpones Cruise Departures Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Carnival Cruise Line is postponing the embarkation dates of two different cruises due to the Tropical Storm Nicole. According to the company’s weather alert page, the Carnival Elation and the Carnival Paradise will now depart one day later than scheduled.

The Elation’s Nov. 10 departure is now expected to sail on Nov. 11 as a three-day cruise with a one port call to Freeport, the Bahamas.

Guests who continue with their plans to sail with the ship will receive a one-day pro-rated refund of their cruise fare, in addition to a $50 onboard credit per person (maximum $100, per stateroom).

Carnival will also refund any cancelled Carnival shore excursions, as well as taxes, fees, and port expenses for the missed port. A pro-rated refund will also be issued to any pre-purchased beverage or Wi-Fi packages.

Guests who opt to cancel will receive a full refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased items, processed to their original form of payment.

Sailing from Jacksonville, the Fantasy-Class vessel also saw its Nov. 5 cruise extended by one day due to the closure of its homeport.

In a similar situation, the Carnival Paradise is extending its Nov. 5 departure due to the closure of the Port of Tampa – its homeport.

The vessel’s Nov. 10 sailing, meanwhile, is expected to depart on Nov. 11 as a 3-day cruise to nowhere.

Guests who continue with your plans to cruise with the Fantasy-Class vessel, will receive a 50 percent refund of their cruise fare and a $100, per person (maximum $200, per stateroom), onboard credit, as well as a refund of any cancelled Carnival shore excursions, taxes, fees, and port expenses for the missed port and a pro-rated refund of any pre-purchased beverage or Wi-Fi packages.

Passengers may also opt for a full refund cruise fare and any pre-purchased items.

“Our Fleet Operations Center in Miami continues to actively monitor Tropical Storm Nicole. The safety of our guests and crew is our priority and our ships will always maintain a safe distance from the storm,” the company said.

Other Carnival ships and departures have not been impacted at this point.

Margaritaville at Sea also changed its cruise schedule due to Nicole. With the Tropical Storm affecting the east coast of Florida, the company cancelled the Nov. 10 sailing of the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

“While we always strive to maintain our scheduled itinerary, recent shifts in the storm’s trajectory have led to prolonged port closures,” the company said in a statement sent to booked guests.

Sailing from West Palm Beach, the Paradise was set to offer a two-night getaway cruise to Freeport, the Bahamas.