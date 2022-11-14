Scenic Group Extends Advance Pay Commissions Program

Scenic Group USA announced that it will extend its Advance Pay Commissions Program through 2023, according to a press release.

Scenic Group introduced the travel advisor commissions program on July 1, 2022 and it has proven to be so popular that the company decided to extend it to next year as well.

The Advance Pay Commissions Program allows travel advisors the opportunity to receive their commissions as soon as possible. Travel advisors who book any cruise, whether it’s Scenic river cruise, Emerald Cruises or Scenic Eclipse ultra-luxury yacht cruise, with a sail date of at least six months, can get their commissions within 21 days after the booking has been paid in full.

“Doing right by our valued travel partners is what we strive to do at The Scenic Group,” said Ann Chamberlin, vice president, sales, Scenic Group USA.

“That includes paying commissions as soon as possible, and through our Advance Pay Commission Program this means within 21 days of final payment being received for travel agencies enrolled in the program. It’s an easy win-win as guests receive additional savings and travel advisors get their commissions much earlier. There are no departure caveats and it’s applicable on both Scenic Luxury Cruises and Emerald Cruises river and ocean products.”

To participate in the Advance Pay Commission Program, agency owners need to register with Scenic Group USA after which they will receive a registration confirmation. Eligible bookings are all cruises with departures of at least six months out from booking date.

“I can't begin to tell you how great it has been to finally receive commission up front from a supplier as soon as my clients pay in full vs waiting until after they sail months or a year later,” said Tony Lanotte-Day from Tony Tours agency.

“The immediate reward of receiving my hard-earned commission within three weeks of making and paying the booking has been a real shot in the arm and my bank account! And it has been an easy sell to my clients as well, especially when they realize the savings they get by participating in the early payment program. And I don't worry about commission recalls as I sell insurance to all my clients offering commission protection. Thank you Emerald Cruises and Scenic for appreciating what I do and having my back!"