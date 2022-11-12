Valenciaport Awards Construction Contract for New Cruise and Ferry Terminal

Valenciaport has awarded the construction of a new passenger terminal to Baleària Eurolineas Marítimas, a local company. The port said the terminal will have a surface area of approximately 107,000 square meters and a cost estimate of 37 million euros. In addition to the investment of the private company Balearia, the Port Authority of Valencia will invest 67.8 million euros in the total project. Thus, the public/private investment will be around 100 million euros.

The port stated further that the new terminal will set a benchmark in terms of environmental and social sustainability, accessibility and new technologies.

The terminal will be designed to cater to cruise traffic, regular ferry service with the Balearic Islands and Algeria, with separate and independent operations and spaces, as well as ro-ro traffic. Thus, there will be four berths, one of which will accommodate cruise ships up to 360 meters in length and another berth at least 250 meters in length. A 215-meter-long central pier will be built for ferries.

Projections estimate up 370,000 passengers the first year and up to 472,000 in the fifth year of operations.

Cruise calls and services will be managed by Global Ports Holding.

Furthermore, the port promised that 100 percent of the electrical energy used will be come from renewable sources such as solar panels, wind, hydrogen or biofuel, and that the terminal will operate with zero emissions. The piers will also be outfitted with shore power for ships to be able to plug in.