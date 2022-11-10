MSC Seascape to Feature Global Culinary Experiences

The new MSC Seascape will offer global culinary experiences when it debuts in December 2022 in the United States.

According to MSC Cruises, the U.S.-bound cruise ship will feature internationally inspired culinary offerings across a variety of eateries, specialty bars and lounges.

Among the options are main restaurants, dedicated dining venues for Aurea and Yacht Club guests, five specialty restaurants, and a 1,169-seat buffet, in addition to a selection of 20 bars, such as the Sky Bar, which overlooks the glass-floored Bridge of Sighs, and the Cocktail Bar in the Chef’s Court.

“We take pride in the delicious cuisine that we offer on board our cruises, and the MSC Seascape will be a prime example of our focus on satisfying our guests’ tastes,” said Giovanni Guido, Corporate Food and Beverage Director, USA and Caribbean.

“There will be something to please every palate on this new ship from the authentic tacos served at HOLA! Tacos & Cantina to the freshest seafood and outstanding wine list at Ocean Cay Restaurant. After a day of activities at sea or exploring the amazing destinations that we visit, guests will find a wealth of options to fuel up during their cruise,” he added.

Specialty Venues

In addition to the main restaurants, buffet, and Aurea and Yacht Club restaurants, the MSC Seascape will offer five specialty concepts.

Butcher’s Cut with Al Fresco Dining Area

The MSC Seascape will feature the cruise line’s signature American-style steakhouse, Butcher’s Cut, with al fresco dining. According to MSC, guests will be able to enjoy the views on the waterfront boardwalk while enjoying a meal made up of the “highest quality steaks and wines.”

The upscale steakhouse serves select Linz Heritage Angus beef with a menu inspired by the great plains, accompanied by New World wines and modern cocktails.

HOLA! Tacos & Cantina

Offering a selection of Mexican-inspired dishes with a twist, HOLA! Tacos & Cantina opens for lunch and dinner, working as a sit-down venue and a grab-and-go spot. Here, guests can enjoy a large selection of tacos, as well as authentic tamales and an interactive guacamole station, MSC said.

The restaurant also serves up a variety of signature frozen margaritas, traditional fresh juices, horchata and a selection of homemade salsas and hot sauces.

Kaito Sushi Bar

According to MSC, the Kaito Sushi Bar is the “ultimate spot for an interactive dinner” thanks to a conveyor belt that constantly moves fresh sushi in front of guests, allowing them to select their favorite dishes as the options pass by.

Guests will enjoy sushi creations prepared on the spot with only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients, the company added.

Kaito Teppanyaki

Serving up Japanese dishes, Kaito Teppanyaki features eight Teppanyaki grills and 64 seats for guests to watch their meal come to life in front of them.

Expert chefs will cook with flair as ingredients transform into dishes. The venue is the perfect place to gather with old friends or make new ones, MSC said.

Ocean Cay Restaurant

With a menu of fine fish dishes and other recipes, Ocean Cay offers what MSC calls “delicious seafood,” complemented by a special wine list.

Named after the line’s private island in the Bahamas, the intimate restaurant serves options that include oysters, crab cakes and more.

Drinks and Dessert

The MSC Seascape will also feature a Venchi 1878 coffee and chocolate bar, which serves gelato — a signature of MSC Cruises. The venue also serves sweet bites, chocolate martinis and more.

The vessel also features a total of 20 bars and lounges, which, according to MSC offer plenty to choose from.

The Wine Cave, for instance, allows guests to explore the ship’s wine cellar and indulge in a tasting of flavors paired with a cheese selection, while the Sports Bar offers craft beers, a fully stocked bar, classic game time food options, and individual TV booths to watch the action.

The rooftop Sky Bar cocktail lounge will offer live music and ocean views, while the Champagne Bar serves a variety of champagne and prosecco from around the world accompanied by a luxurious array of caviar, chilled seafood and more.

Other option is the Cocktail Bar, located in the Chef’s Court, the getaway for the ship’s specialty restaurants.